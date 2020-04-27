ReStore reopens after taking major hit from stay at home order

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore will reopen its doors on Tuesday, since closing for the stay at home order.

The closure caused a major hit for the organization that depends on the shop for around $5,000 a day. The money goes towards keeping the organization running.

“What we like about the restore is the revenue goes to pay those boring business expenses that every organization has,” Abby Glenn, Development Directors for Habitat for Humanity Springfield tells KY3. “So when people make financial contributions and they do give gifts or donations of monetary sorts-- all that money is going directly to our programming.”

During the time closed they estimate they’ve lost around $160,000.

When the store opens Tuesday they will monitor the number of people in the store at a time and making sure customers are practicing social distancing.

All those hoping to donate must also call ahead to make sure they will take the goods. During this time they will be taking extra precautions with donations and will spend a lot of time sanitizing items dropped off.

A change from the stay at home order that they will be holding onto is being closed on Mondays. The store will now be open Tuesday through Saturdays instead.

