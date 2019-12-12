Real-life Grinch steals Springfield, Mo. family's Christmas decorations

A Springfield family was devastated Thursday when they walked outside to find a real life Grinch had swiped their outdoor Christmas decorations.

The family says their house is usually one of the most festive in the entire neighborhood.

"You should get coal for Christmas," said 7-year-old Gabriel Scott.

That's the message he has for the thief. When he and his family woke up Wednesday their extravagant Christmas display was missing.

"I was like mad and sad at the same time," said his brother, Apallo Scott.

The boys' grandma, Anita Granum lives with the family. She said even the extension cords and power strips were taken, along with much larger decorations.

"They had to know kids lived here because it was all a family theme," Granum said. "There was the minions on a truck with a Christmas tree, then of course the snow globe the kids have been talking about and there was a big train with Santa Clause on it."

All that the thieves left was the light-up Mickey Mouse train.

"Its one that you really wouldn't notice if it was like dark outside, which is when they probably took it," said one of the boys, Jonah Scott.

The missing decorations takes away from one of the families favorite holiday traditions.

"It's been so joyful really, so fun and so many people just drive by and see our [decorations]," Granum said." A lot of the neighbors make comments about it, and it's been fun. It's been a fun thing for us to do."

They did file a police report. Not only did they lose all of that bright holiday cheer, they're losing a chance to win the neighborhood's holiday decoration competition.

"We won one year about two years ago," Granum said. " It was marvelous."

Her grandsons already had an idea of what they would do with the winning prize.

"Slime and stuff and toys," Gabriel said. "I'd also let my parents have most of it."

The family was able to pull a few things out of storage to decorate the front lawn. They are also saving up to try to re-build their collection.