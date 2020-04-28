Recent house fire reminds residents to check their smoke alarms

Three residents in a home on West College Street survived a house fire on April 21. Firefighters say working smoke alarms were a big reason why they got out so quickly.

The Springfield Fire Department says working alarms are life-saving tools that should be installed in every home on every floor. The good rule of thumb is they should be outside every room someone is sleeping inside.

“The technology is there. It’s just a matter of making sure everybody has it all,” Kevin Trogdon tells KY3. “[Residents] should check it and make sure it’s working properly and so if the time comes it has the ability to operate and they have those precious seconds to get out because they don’t have very long to get out.”

The Springfield Fire Department does offer free fire alarms, but if you call for one right now, expect some extra questions.

They want to make sure they aren’t sending crews into homes where they may come in contact with anyone exposed to COVID-19. If you need alarms or fresh batteries call the Fire Department at 417-874-2300.