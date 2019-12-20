Taste of the Ozarks: Christmas Mug Cake recipe

Mug Cakes

This is the perfect dessert when you need a touch of something sweet, but not too much. These mug cakes each serve one person and are easy to whip up in just a couple of minutes.

Ingredients

• 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

• ¼ cup flour

• Pinch of salt

• 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/4 cup milk

• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 1/2 tablespoons oil

• 2 teaspoons sprinkles

INSTRUCTIONS

1. In an 8-ounce mug, whisk together the flour, sugar, salt and baking powder. Make a small well and add the milk, vanilla and oil. Mix just until combined. Stir in the sprinkles.

2. Microwave for 90 seconds at 70-80% power (adjusting as needed depending on the heat/power of your microwave). Serve warm with a dollop of whipped cream or ice cream, if desired.

Merry Christmas!

