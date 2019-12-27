Recycling holiday waste made easy, city of Branson provides simple tips

From wrapping paper to boxes to bottles and cans, all kinds of trash can pile up this time of year. However, it doesn't all have to go to the dumpster. Many items can be recycled through simple steps that go a long way toward a cleaner community.

"There's a citizen demand for it. They want to have a choice about how to dispose of things," Mona Menezes said.

As the City of Branson's Environmental Specialist, Menezes oversees the Branson Recycling Center. She says from glass to paper to plenty of plastics, particularly bottles and jugs, the center helps turn trash into something usable.

"Our docks, here on Lake Taneycomo, are made out of recycled plastic mixed with sawdust, both of which were considered waste. But, they're only waste if you don't turn them into a resource," Menezes said.

She says, especially this time of year, taking recyclables to one of Branson's two 24-hour recycling trailers, instead of the dumpster, can make a big difference.

"The U.S. generates 25 percent more waste during the holidays. That extra 25 percent can easily be recycled," Menezes said.

Even recycling a little can add up to a lot. In 2019 in Branson, the center collected more than 1.3 million pounds of recycling.

"So, never under-estimate the power of one person to do one thing, because it added up to 670 tons for 2019," Menezes said.

Menezes says accepted items varies from city to city. Branson doesn't accept plastics other than numbers one and two, which excludes items like Solo cups and plastic soda fountain cups.

"Plastic bags, those are recyclable at Walmart, Target, any big box store," Menezes said. "Take those back where you got them."

She explains that some sorting is essential to an efficient recycling operation.

"Cardboard separate, glass separate, paper separate," Menezes said.

However, getting started is easy. She suggests separating items at home, in large trash cans or bins, before taking them to the drop-off location. If you're new to recycling, start small.

"Try one new thing in 2020, try recycling one new thing," Menezes said.

Locals who recycle agree that it doesn't take much effort to make a positive impact in your own community

"You get used to doing it and it's not a job, it's not work," Don Brattin said. "Just do it, it's the right thing to do."

There are two locations in Branson to drop-off recycling. The City of Branson’s full service recycle center is located at 550 Compton Drive, across from the Branson Community Center. Items can be dropped off anytime using the 24/7 recycle trailer. Staff can assist you from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. An additional 24/7 recycle trailer is available in the Branson United Methodist Church parking lot, located at 1208 W 76 Country Blvd, next to the Veterans Museum.

Accepted Items: All cans, plastic bottles and jugs, glass food and beverage containers, cardboard, catalogs, greeting cards, envelopes, and clean paper.

Not Accepted Items: Styrofoam, plastic bags, plastic wrap/film, small pieces of plastic like straws, candy wrappers and cutlery.

For questions about recycling in the City of Branson, call 417-337-8559 or

click HERE.