Southwest Missouri Red Cross volunteers head to California for fire relief efforts

Seven volunteers who left Springfield won’t be able to put out the fires burning through California, but they can still make a big difference.

"I'm going to be faced with someone dropped a bomb there," Benjamin Desa, a Diasaster Relief Specialist with the Red Cross, says

Desa has fought fires in California before, and knows the emotions.

"Anxious, nervous, wanting to do the best for them, wanting to do more," said Desa.

The crew of seven volunteers from southwest Missouri Red Cross is heading to the Kincade Fire north of San Francisco. So far nearly 80,000 acres have burned.

"I did not know there was anything left to burn, the many fires we have had out there the last several years," Jim Gentley, a Damage Assessment Supervisor says.

The Kincade Fire has been burning for a week and is only about 60 percent contained. People have evacuated homes, and given the weather conditions, volunteers and firefighters are concerned it could spread.

"Electricity is being shut off as they go, in order for the wire not to cause more spark and more fires," said Desa. "He's concerned the sparks could ignite more fires along roadways and on dry ground. "

The Red Cross has already sent out more than 300 volunteers, with more likely on the way. They'll set up shelters for people forced out of their homes, providing a little comfort in the middle of a big fight that’s far from over. They'll also assess the damages caused by the blaze, to help determine how much monetary aid they can give the victims.

Gentley says he is unsure how long they will stay in California. They are scheduled to be stationed for two weeks, but he is prepared to help longer. The volunteers plan to stay in California until the job is done.