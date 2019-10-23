Redevelopment in north Springfield starts up again

After more than a year, the redevelopment of five acres of land at the corner of Kansas and Kearney, in north Springfield is starting back up again.

"The older, less obviously beautiful sections of town are going to fall away," said Dennis Brixey.

He lives across the street from the lot where more than a dozen homes were leveled several months ago.

"Now we've got various debris, piles of overgrown plant life. It's a bit of a mess. From sunrise to sunset we had construction work right outside of our home. Then it abruptly stopped," he said.

He wasn't sure if construction would continue.

"My personal theory was that it was some sort of city involvement maybe there was a grant and money ran out or something of that nature. I'm worried we were going to sit here and watch this work not continue," he said.

James Tillman said, "It takes a lot to get these developments put together."

He is the investor who is planning the overhaul of the southwest corner of Kansas and Kearney. He explained that projects this large have its challenges, including attracting the right businesses to the area.

"There'd be fast, casual restaurants, fast food, a convenience store or retail. There's five acres there. We have room for a lot of retail space. It's just finding the right tenant," he said.

This week, city council signed off on creating a Community Improvement District for project. This would extend financial incentives and breaks for potential business owners.

Tillman said, "We have a lot of money invested in this right now so we're ready to keep it rolling."

"There's no reason for it to sit. It's prime real estate as they say. I would be happy to see some more, new business brought to the area," said Brixey.

Right now, the infrastructure, electrical lines, power poles and storm drainage are being installed.

Work on developing the space for retail will soon follow.