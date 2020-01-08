Redistricting, violence top issues for Missouri lawmakers

Changes to redistricting and how to curb violence in Missouri's biggest cities are expected to be top issues in the state Legislature this year.

Lawmakers will kick of the 2020 session on Wednesday. Republican leaders say a top priority will be sending voters yet another proposed change to how legislative districts are drawn. Voters in 2018 voted in favor of a nonpartisan demographer drafting state House and Senate maps.

The top goals include achieving "partisan fairness" and "competitiveness." But Republicans have complained that the change could be used to help Democrats win elections. They want to undo the redistricting changes.