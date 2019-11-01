Reeds Spring School Foundation awards more than $6,000 in grants to employees

Reeds Spring, MO. [EDITED NEWS RELEASE] -- The Reeds Spring School Foundation recently awarded more than $6,000 in mini-grants to district employees. The 15 mini-grants, worth up to $500 each, will be used to promote and enhance educational excellence and student success.
Staff members had to apply for the mini-grants, and foundation board members screened the applications, weighing whether they met the foundation's mission to support innovative educational projects. Every building in the Reeds Spring School District received at least one mini-grant, and the approved projects cover every content area that applied.
The Reeds Spring School Foundation raises the money for mini-grants primarily from PACK NIGHT, an annual fundraiser held at Dolly Parton’s Stampede.
Congratulations to the following Reeds Spring staff members who received mini-grants:
Early Education Center - Beth Boyer
Primary School - Christy Hubbard
Primary School - Callie Lewallen
Elementary School - Ashley Kohl
Elementary School - Julie Wutke
Elementary/Intermediate - Robin Verheyen
Intermediate School - Chris Holmes
Middle School - Jen Mayfield
High School - Dane Horton
High School - Colter Rantz
High School - Matt Locke
High School - Heather Sargent
Gibson Tech - Jennifer Noriega
Gibson Tech - Logan Vahle
Gibson Tech - Sonny Young