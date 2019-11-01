Reeds Spring School Foundation awards more than $6,000 in grants to employees

The Reeds Spring School Foundation recently awarded more than $6,000 in mini-grants to district employees. The 15 mini-grants, worth up to $500 each, will be used to promote and enhance educational excellence and student success.

Staff members had to apply for the mini-grants, and foundation board members screened the applications, weighing whether they met the foundation's mission to support innovative educational projects. Every building in the Reeds Spring School District received at least one mini-grant, and the approved projects cover every content area that applied.

The Reeds Spring School Foundation raises the money for mini-grants primarily from PACK NIGHT, an annual fundraiser held at Dolly Parton’s Stampede.

Congratulations to the following Reeds Spring staff members who received mini-grants:

Early Education Center - Beth Boyer

Primary School - Christy Hubbard

Primary School - Callie Lewallen

Elementary School - Ashley Kohl

Elementary School - Julie Wutke

Elementary/Intermediate - Robin Verheyen

Intermediate School - Chris Holmes

Middle School - Jen Mayfield

High School - Dane Horton

High School - Colter Rantz

High School - Matt Locke

High School - Heather Sargent

Gibson Tech - Jennifer Noriega

Gibson Tech - Logan Vahle

Gibson Tech - Sonny Young

