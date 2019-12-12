Reeds Spring School helps feed nearly 80 local families

The Reeds Spring School District helped to feed nearly 80 families through its annual food drive. Each building in the district collected food throughout November. Collection boxes were also set up at Oakley Auto World, Lakeview Learning Center, and Harter House.

District staff members contributed money in exchange for being allowed to wear jeans all month. That brought in nearly $2,000, which was used to provide perishable foods, like burgers, chicken, and hot dogs.

The district also accepted donations during Trunk or Treat in October, and that money was used to buy a ham for each of the families in need.

Reeds Spring High School students gathered and handed out shoes and coats, in addition to helping sort, box, and hand out all of the food.