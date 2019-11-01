Regal Beloit announces closing of its West Plains, Mo. plant; 200 employees impacted

Regal Beloit announced Friday it is closing its West Plains, Mo. plant.

The plant employs 200 associates. Regal Beloit manufactures commercial motors.

In a statement to KY3, the company is restructuring its manufacturing footprint. It plans to transfer the work load to other plants throughout Regal Beloit. Employees will begin to lose their jobs by the end of the year. The plant will close up in second quarter of 2020.

The company released this entire statement below:

“The Regal Commercial Motor business is restructuring its manufacturing footprint to proactively position it for long-term success. Given the current operating realities of the competitive global market, the business has decided to close its West Plains, Missouri facility. The work will be transferred to other facilities within the business to increase synergies with our parts and assembly plants. While the transfer will occur in phases over the next nine months, we wanted to provide our associates with as much notice as possible. The first portion of production transitioning will begin in the 4th quarter of 2019 with the final closure expected by the end of the 2nd quarter of 2020. We are committed to working closely with our associates throughout this process to minimize disruption or personal impact and to ensure a successful transition for our customers.”