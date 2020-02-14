Remembering Bruce Benson: World War II veteran and local bugler

Bruce Benson was well-known for playing "Taps" every day at sundown by the post office in Webb City, Missouri.

Benson died Sunday at the age of 95.

A World War II veteran, Benson loved his country, wife and family. He started making music at Camp Crowder in 1946 and played at U.S.O. shows.

A few years ago, Benson was invited to a patriotic celebration in Clever. It was one of hundreds of veterans events during which he played the horn.

"As I play taps every evening I think of our fallen comrades who didn't make it and I'm thinking of the young men of today who are still serving," Benson told KY3 in 2017.

Benson was one of 4,000 buglers around the country who volunteered to play taps at funerals for veterans.