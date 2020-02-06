Remembering Springfield Sears: Store closing after 92 years

After being open for 92 years in Springfield, the Sears store will be close for good by mid-April.

A store manager said employees were told about the closure Tuesday night. Signs went up announcing the closing and liquidation sales have already begun, ending a nearly century long run across Springfield.

"They had everything from your house and everything inside it that you could buy at a Sears store," said John Sellars, the executive director of the History Museum On the Square.

Thursday, aisles and racks of merchandise are clearing out and posters cover the Springfield Sears store with clearance sales.

Sellars said the closing didn't come as a surprise.

"It's a sign of the times," he said. "I think it's a sign of the economy. I mean, Sears has already closed hundreds of stores. It was just our turn."

The company said in a statement, "After careful review, we've made the difficult, but necessary decision to close the Sears store in Springfield, Missouri."

The statement went on to encourage customers to shop online. Sellars said before online shopping came about, Sears catalogs drew customers into Springfield's Sears store.

"The Christmas catalog was the biggest thing we looked forward to," he said. " That Christmas catalog full of toys and things when we were kids was the biggest thing to happen in late fall."

The store first came to Springfield in the late 1920s at Campbell and College. It later moved to St. Louis Street, right by the Shrine Mosque.

"You had Sears, you had Montgomery Wards, you had Heers and you had JC Penny," Sellars said. "They were all right here downtown."

He said before moving to the Battlefield Mall in the early 80s, Sears was more that just a store to many people.

"Just for entertainment you would go and just see what they had new, it was like when you used to go look at the new cars every fall," Sellars said. "That was a big thing when the new car models came out in the fall."

He said the store came with a comfort its buyers will miss.

"That lifetime guarantee," he said. "My first set of tools was a craftsman because I knew if one of them broke I could take it into the store and it'd be replaced."

KY3 reached out to Sears to ask how many employees are currently working there and if they will offer any kind of severance. The company declined further comment.

It's also an anchor store the Battlefield Mall must now try to replace.