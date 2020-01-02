Remembering the "Young Brothers Massacre" that killed six Ozarks lawmen

It's been 88 years since the 20th century's deadliest attack on American law enforcement officers.

It happened in Greene County, near what was then the community of Brookline. Six officers were killed trying to arrest a man wanted for murder.

It was January 2nd, 1932 when then Greene County Sheriff Marcell Hendrix received a tip that Harry Young and his brother Jennings were visiting the family in the area.

Police believed Harry was responsible for the death of the Republic City Marshal in 1929. Hendrix, along with nine others from the Sheriff's Office and Springfield Police Department went to arrest the Young brothers. They thought the outlaws would come peacefully, but nothing could have been further from the truth.

"The sheriff knocked down the back door and he and his chief deputy were both immediately killed by blasts from inside the house," says Museum on the Square Executive Director John Sellars. "The gunfire started in earnest after that. Ultimately six officers were dead. The others ran out of ammunition and abandoned what you'd call the battlefield and went for help."

By the time backup arrived, the Youngs were gone. Police in Houston, Texas tracked them down several days later. After a brief gun fight, officers found both men dead.The coronor ruled the Youngs had turned their guns on each other instead of allowing officers to take them in alive.

A memorial to the law enforcement officers who died is on display outside the Greene County Courthouse on North Boonville in Springfield.