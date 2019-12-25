Repealing Missouri redistricting changes is top GOP goal

Putting a repeal of voter-approved changes to Missouri's legislative redistricting process on the ballot in 2020 remains a top priority for Republican legislative leaders.

The Kansas City Star reports that GOP lawmakers argue that voters were forced to swallow changes to the redistricting process that aid Democrats in order to enact popular ethics reform proposals such as a ban on lobbyist gifts.

Majority Republicans expect to try again next year after failing to repeal voter-approved changes to the redistricting process during the 2019 legislative session. Supporters of the 2018 changes say Republican lawmakers will face stiff opposition and resistance from voters.