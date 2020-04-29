Report: 2 Georgia men recovering after consuming disinfectants to protect against coronavirus

The Georgia Poison Center is reporting two cases of men drinking disinfectants to try to protect themselves against the coronavirus.

Poison control centers are seeing a spike in calls related to household cleaners. (Source: WAVE)

Poison center director Gaylord Lopez told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution the men are expected to recover.

Lopez said it is unknown if their actions over the weekend were because of President Donald Trump’s comments during a news conference last week where he speculated over the use of disinfectants as a treatment to fight off COVID-19. Trump would say the next day his comments were sarcastic.

Georgia saw at least two other cases before Trump’s comments, Lopez said.

The poison center said people ingesting disinfectants makes up for only a small percentage of cases. The report states there is a spike in cases involving people mixing cleaning products to disinfect surfaces.

Other states are reporting similar trends. The Kentucky Poison Control Center saw a 56% increase in poisonings related to household cleaners in March.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report says there was a 20% increase in exposure calls related to cleaners during the first three months of the year.

The Georgia Poison Center says you shouldn’t mix bleach with ammonia, vinegar or any other chemicals because it can create a dangerous gas. You should try not to breathe in cleaning products while using them, and letting in fresh air helps if you’re using the products inside.

The American Association of Poison Control Centers said you should not use disinfectant wipes on your body because they can irritate the skin.

It is also recommended to keep disinfectants out of the reach of children, as more families are spending more time at home. The Georgia Poison Center said 42% of the calls it receives involve children under 6 years old.

