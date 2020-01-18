Report: Springfield among US cities with the highest STD rates

A new report lists Springfield among the top 100 U.S. cities with the highest sexually transmitted disease rates.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released its latest STD surveillance report, which includes information on the number of reported STD cases across U.S. counties and metro areas.

A research team at Innerbody.com broke down the statistics to determine the top 100 cities with the highest STD rates per capita.

Springfield ranked 58th in the country with a rate of 980 STD cases per 100,000 people.

According to the report, Springfield had nearly 3,000 reported cases in the metropolitan area, including:

-11 HIV cases

-2,020 Chlamydia cases

-819 Gonorrhea cases

-22 Syphilis cases

Kansas City (28), St. Louis (36) and Columbia (71) also were named in the list. Baltimore had the highest rate with 2,004 per 100,000 people.