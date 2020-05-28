Reptile enthusiasts criticize Arkansas for banning pythons

A new regulation in Arkansas that prohibits anyone from breeding, selling or importing any of five large python species without a permit has received backlash from critics who say the state went too far.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission added Malayopython reticulatus, Python bivittatus, Python molurus, Python natalensis and Python sebae to the state's list of prohibited captive wildlife last week. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Thursday that the regulation includes 30 mammal species, eight reptile species and 123 amphibian species.

As of May 21, new permits will not be issued.

