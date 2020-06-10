Republic, Mo. community hosts prayer vigil for injured Springfield P.D. officer

The community of Republic, Mo. is hosting a prayer vigil for Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe.

Priebe suffered serious injuries Tuesday morning after a driver struck him, then dragged him in the parking lot of the police department in downtown Springfield. Priebe is a longtime resident of Republic.

The prayer vigil begins at 7 p.m. at the Amp in J.R. Martin Park. Music begins at 6:30 p.m. The vigil will feature pastors from the community and words from Springfield Police Department Chief Paul Williams.

Priebe is a 21-year veteran of the Springfield Police Department. He remains hospitalized after surgery.