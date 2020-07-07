Republic School District considers changing names of schools named after confederate generals

Republic School District is considering changing the names of Price and McCullouch Elementary after some in the community have expressed distaste they are the names of Confederate generals.

Both generals were involved in the Battle of Wilson’s Creeks, a moment in history books that took place 10 minutes away from where the elementary schools sit now. Their names were given 10-years-ago when the district moved from a school number system.

“When they renamed them instead of having numbers attached to each building they were looking for names,” Superintendent Matt Pearce tells KY3. “And an idea that popped up was a partnership with the battlefield. Since Wilson’s Creek Civil War battle is so close to our community and really a part of our community, that’s where the idea came up for naming after generals who fought in that battle.”

Schofield, Lyon, and Sweeny are named for Union leaders involved in the battle.

The district is currently building a committee whose sole purpose will be to decide what steps need to be taken next. Pearce says this means figuring out ways to survey the community, parents, and students. Ultimately deciding the fate of these two schools’ names. And the pressure is on during the current climate. Confederate monuments have been taking down all over the country, some say as a sign of oppression for people of color. Pearce says he’s heard feedback from both ends. Some calling the names tone deaf to what’s going on in the world, others saying the name change isn’t necessary.

In a time where the world is incredibly divisive, he wants his team to work to bring the community together to find a solution.

“We’re going to take those opposite ends and try to bring them closer together and make a decision based upon kids and hopefully not based on politics and what’s happening in the world today,” he explains.

They hope to have the committee made up by the end of August and answers will come with school board approval.

