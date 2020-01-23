Republic School District leaders say threat at high school is not credible

The Republic, Mo. School District notified parents Thursday night a threatening message found at the high school is not credible.

Students found the threat written on a bathroom stall. School leaders investigated by interviewing students. They found the note on the stall did not have any merit.

Below is the statement from the Republic School District.

"We’re writing in regards to a subject that has become of topic of conversation for high school students, but after thorough investigation has no credible validity. A threatening message was found on a bathroom stall at RHS. Although very labor intensive, every situation of this kind is investigated thoroughly. In investigating this specific situation, multiple students have been talked to as part of the investigation and there has been no indication of credibility related to the message found. That said, it has become a topic of discussion at RHS so we felt it important to send out information to patrons letting them know the district was aware of the message and taking all steps possible to ensure the safety of students and staff. Again, the message has been deemed non-credible, but we will continue to investigate."