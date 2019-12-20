Republic School District's superintendent announces retirement; successor named

Republic Schools Superintendent Dr. Chance Wistrom announced he is retiring from public education at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. The district then announced new leadership.

Dr. Wistrom has served the Republic School District as its leader for eight years. This is his 24th year in education, working as Miller Schools Superintendent and as principal in the Springfield and Nevada School Districts.

Republic's Assistant Superintendent of Schools Dr. Matt Pearce will replace Dr. Wistrom at the beginning of the next school year. The school board voted December 19 on the plan of succession.

Dr. Pearce has served as the assistant superintendent for the Republic School District since 2013. He now oversees academic services for preschool through 12th grade as well as special education, federal programs, curriculum and technology.

Before joining the team at Republic, Dr. Pearce spent seven years as a secondary schools principal and four years as an assistant principal. He also spent five years as a high school teacher. Dr. Pearce earned his doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis from the University of Missouri. He and his wife, Yvette, have three children. Logan, a 2016 graduate of RHS; Emma, a current senior and Audrey, a 4th grader at Price Elementary.

"Dr. Pearce is the finest leader and person with whom I have had the privilege of serving," said Dr. Wistrom. "Dr. Pearce is responsible for much of the success we have experienced as a district and I am confident that he will continue to lead RepMO to new and greater heights. There is not a leader out there who is more capable of serving our district while truly caring about the wellbeing of each RepMO student and teammate. Essentially, he has been preparing for this role the past seven years, and is already considered an educational leader in our state.”

