Republic couple celebrates 50-year anniversary with tradition from their wedding day

A Republic couple celebrated a very special anniversary today Saturday.

"She's my best friend and has been for 50 years," said Ron Sprague.

Ron and Susan Sprague were married on May 2, 1970 in Colorado. On Saturday, they celebrated 50 years of marriage.

"We got married on a day that there was a parade. We were married in the morning and the parade was that afternoon," the couple said.

That wedding memory became an anniversary tradition Saturday. In celebration of their love, their friends and family hosted a parade of their own for the couple this afternoon.

"To have something like what just happened here, it's wonderful," Ron said. "Not quite like it was 50 years ago, though."

The couple's yard was filled with messages from people near-and-far congratulating them.

"It's awesome, I mean to think that people from around the world have sent congratulations, it's truly inspiring," Ron said.

The Republic Fire Department and Greene County Sheriff's deputies also made their way to the celebration. Ron and Susan even shared a few words of advice with them.

​"We just said, you know take it one day at a time and work at it," Ron said. "Marriage isn't just something that just happens. You don't fall in love and just stay in love. You have to work at it. It's a daily process."

Susan reiterated his words of wisdom.

"You can fall in love, but if you don't work at that love, then it dies. The same with your marriage. If you don't work with your marriage, then it's going to die," she said.

The couple said 50 years has gone by fast, and it feels like just yesterday they were saying 'I do.'

"It's easy to walk out that door, It's hard to keep a marriage going," Susan said. "But, it's worth it."