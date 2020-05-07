Requests for Arkansas virus business grants reach $147M

More than $147 million in requests were submitted for Arkansas grants intended to help businesses comply with new coronavirus safety rules.

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission said more than 12,000 businesses applied for the $55 million Ready for Business grants the state set up using federal coronavirus relief money. The grants can be used for protective equipment, disinfectant and other expenses to comply with rules that are allowing businesses to reopen.

The state resumed taking applications for the program Tuesday and Wednesday after legislative leaders approved setting aside additional money for the grants.

