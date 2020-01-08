Rescuers remove 25 small dogs, 1 cat from deceased owner's home in Hickory County

The Humane Society of Missouri says rescuers donned respirators and hazmat suits to remove 25 small breed dogs and one cat from a Missouri home where the owner had been dead for more than a week.

The group said in a news release that the small dogs were in varying stages of malnourishment and suffering from skin conditions and other illnesses common in long-term hoarding situations. The remains of at least one dog was also found inside the Hickory County home.

The dogs will be treated at the Humane Society's St. Louis facility and put up for adoption once rehabilitated.