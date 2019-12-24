Firefighters evacuate residents inside Madison Tower in Springfield, Mo.

Firefighters evacuated residents of Madison Tower in Springfield Tuesday night after a small fire filled the building with smoke.

Captain Jeff Prior with the Springfield Fire Department says the fire was contained to a single unit on the second flower of the Housing Authority building at Madison and Campbell.

Residents were allowed back in after smoke was cleared from the building.

Prior says no one was injured in the blaze, and the American Red Cross was called in to assist one resident who was displaced by the fire.