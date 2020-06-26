Resolution passed in support of face coverings at indoor public places in Taney County

The Taney County Health Department Board has passed a resolution in support of universal masking at all indoor public spaces in the county.

The resolution came at a monthly board meeting, the health department announced Friday.

"The TCHD staff and board members have a responsibility to protect the well-being of Taney County businesses and preserve the local economy. Imploring the residents and visitors of Taney County to protect the public's health by wearing face coverings while in any indoor public space will decrease transmission rates and slow the spread of COVID-19 in Taney County."

The resolution would need approval from the Taney County Commission to become an order.

Taney County has seen its COVID-19 cases nearly triple over the past month, reporting 43 cases as of Friday.

For the latest information from the Taney County Health Department, click here.