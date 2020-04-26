West Plains restaurant serving 10,000 meals in 10 days across Missouri and Arkansas

Teaming up with Operation BBQ Relief, a West Plains restaurant has a goal of serving 10,000 meals in ten days, across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas.

"Personally, I think this is one of the most wonderful things I've ever seen," Pattie Ebarb told KY3.

Cars were lined up around the block Sunday to pick up a hot BBQ meal.

"It's hard to feed your family right now. We'll make it better for you at least. Come by get as many meals as you need to feed your family," Bootleggers BBQ owner and organizer Brian Staack exclaimed.

Pattie Ebarb came by Sunday, to grab a meal for herself and for her neighbors who can't get out.

"They're giving to us and we're giving to other people. That's what it's all about," Ebarb screamed.

Jennifer Duvall is a healthcare worker who picked up 13 meals to take to her clients.

"None of them have been able to get out obviously because of the quarantine. I have a feeling this is going to boost how they feel and obviously give them a really, really good meal," Duvall added.

Over the course of the next 8 days, Bootleggers BBQ will hit all different areas of this region. Serving meals all the way as far as Winona in Shannon County and down to Fulton County, Arkansas.

"We'll be going to Willow Springs, Mountain View, Winona, Alton, Thayer, and Mammoth Spring. In between days, we're covering all the hospitals. The Houston hospital, Salem, Arkansas hospital, Mountain View hospital as well as the hospital here in West Plains and in Mountain Home," Staack explained.

So many people coming together to feed frontline workers and our neighbors.

"We've got a great crew and they're diving in and we're all about helping the community," Staack told KY3.

"I think it's mind-blowing and I really think it's gonna make everybody just feel so much better," Duvall said.

Bootleggers staff will deliver the food to frontline workers in those communities.

Locations for to-go meals for the public will be announced on Bootlegger's Facebook page.

Make sure to check the Facebook page daily for updates.