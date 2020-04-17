Restaurants prepare to find new normal when stay-at-home order is modified, lifted

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said Friday that leaders are looking into a phased-in re-opening of the county in the coming weeks.

At Hinode, employees typically are able to focus on giving guests the whole experience with food cooked right in front of them.

Rosal Tapp, the HR manager for Hindode Japanese Steakhouse and Bawi Korean BBQ said it's still up in the air how exactly the restaurants will open back up after the stay-at-home order is either lifted, or modified by city leaders.

"We also recognize that what have asked you to do is hard, possibly some of the most difficult sacrifices many of us have made in our lifetimes," said Clay Goddard, the director of the Springfield- Greene County Health Department during a news conference Friday.

For restaurants like Hinode and Bawi Korean BBQ, owners gave up everything they could to provide for their employees.

"Originally we stopped all owner pay and the managers all agreed to go down to minimum wage, which was a huge sacrifice," Tapp said.

Springfield leaders say they'll likely announce next week an extension of the stay at home order, giving restaurants and other businesses time to prepare to re-open.

"I keep getting asked 'when do things return to normal?" Goddard said. "Let me just say this, we are going to have to define a new normal for a while."

After the stay-at-home order was issued last month, restaurants ramped up their to-go orders.

"We weren't awesome at it at first, we really kind of struggled we were overwhelmed, like even the phone lines were crashing they were so overwhelmed," Tapp said. "Now we've gotten to the point where it's a completely different business model."

It's a new normal that could stick with them.

"I still think to-goes are going to be a big deal," Tapp said. "People may still be able to work, but I don't know about them just coming out and coming to the restaurant."

Tapp said there is anticipation building up to re-store the experience Hinode and Bawi offer.

"Ideally, we'd love to, we'd love to serve [and] we'd love people to have that experience," she said. "But, we know people are going to be uncertain, they're going to be nervous and we're going to try to make them as comfortable as possible."

Tapp said like many others in the country right now, plans for returning to business as usual will take some discussing.

"All of us are going to sit around a table just like we did at the very beginning and kind of work out the kinks and see what's going to work best for us."

She said the restaurants have had so much support from the community, they're even hiring on new staff amid the pandemic.

Hinode Japanese Steakhouse also has a location in Nixa.

A representative for the city of Nixa said in a news release leaders across Christian County, Nixa, and Ozark are working to create a plan for their return to normalcy.

The news release also said they are also talking with area healthcare leaders and with Springfield and Greene County as they draft that plan.