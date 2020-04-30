Restaurants preparing to open dining rooms May 11 in Harrison, Ark.

The empty dining room at T's BBQ may soon see some customers again, spaced carefully.

Co-owner Tony Valentine spent the last day making sure tables were at least 10 feet apart and figuring out how many can sit inside at one time.

"We kind of did a little model in here last night to show us about what we're going to have to deal with," Valentine said.

Yesterday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said restaurants could start allowing dine-in customers May 11.

But there are plenty of rules: Employees must wear face masks and gloves, customers must wear masks until food or drinks are served, and seasoning and sauce bottles need to be disinfected after each customer leaves.

"I'd be lying if I didn't tell you it hasn't been stressful, but it's been stressful for everybody," said Neighbor's Mill Bakery & Cafe Owner Mike Nabors.

Nabors was glad Hutchinson made the decision on restaurants but wishes it started sooner than the 11th. His sales are down about 65 percent in the last six weeks, relying purely on curbside or drive-through orders. That's meant cutting staff hours.

"We miss the great interaction we had with our customers, and I know they're missing us. And as much as our customers, we're missing our staff," Nabors said.

The shutdown has allowed Harrison restaurants to finish some work and upgrades they otherwise wouldn't have.

"It gives us a little more time to redecorate," Nabors said.

"We've done away with the menus that you hold with your hands. We're going to do some digital menu boards," Valentine said.

It will mean a whole new experience for customers and staff, but Valentine knows May 11 means the chance to fill a void that's been empty for too long.

"I'm excited to get opened back up. I think a lot of the community is excited to get opened back up," Valentine said.

Phase two of the governor's plan would slowly increase seating to about two-thirds, and phase three would fully reopen restaurants.

But there are no set times as to when phase two and three will start.