TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT starts resurfacing state routes in Douglas, Greene and Webster Counties

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) said crews and equipment will be present along Route Z, working on a new asphalt surface between U.S. Route 60 in Fordland and Missouri Route 14 west of Ava.

MoDOT said drivers can expect one-lane traffic along Douglas/Webster County Route Z. The total length of the project is nearly 12 miles.

Throughout the project, drivers can expect slow downs and possibly stopped traffic at times. Crews also will use a pilot vehicle to lead traffic through work areas. Drivers on side roads and private entrances should wait for the pilot vehicle before entering the roadway where the resurfacing work is taking place.

The project also includes resurfacing the following routes:

Webster County Route KK between Webster County Route A south of Marshfield and Webster County Route B north of Rogersville starting in mid-April. The total length of the project is nearly 14 miles.

Greene/Webster County Route D between Missouri Route 125 and Webster County Route B north of Rogersville starting in late April. The total length of the project is 4 miles.

Weather and/or construction delays can alter the work schedule. Journagan Construction Company of Springfield is doing the work in the amount of $2 million. The project must be completed by November 1. However, the contractor expects all three state routes to be completed by the early part of May.