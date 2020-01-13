Retired Greene County K9 Lor improving after surgery

Retired Greene County K9 Lor is improving after surgery at the University of Missouri.

In a Facebook post, the Greene County Sheriff's Office says he will most likely have his feeding tube removed Monday. Then discussions will happen to take Lor home.

Veterinarians performed surgery earlier this month after Lor came down with pneumonia and a possible tumor possibly rupturing his small intestine. The veterinarians gave him a less than 50% chance to survive before the surgery. That chance of survival stayed about the same after surgery.

Because of the surgery and lengthy stay, Lor's doctors bills rose fast. An organization called "Project K9 Hero" stepped up and agreed to pay all of Lor's medical bills. Project K9 Hero is a not for profit organization helping with vet bills of retired military and working dogs.

