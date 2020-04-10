Retiring Missouri educators will end their careers teaching online, away from students

Students who graduate at the end of this school year can still look ahead to careers that haven't yet begun. Many teachers, though, are looking at careers coming to an end, in a way none of them planned.

If Lisa Funk could've written a storybook ending to her career, this certainly would not have been it.

"It would've been great to have known," Funk said.

The long-time language arts teacher does know all too well, life can be stranger than fiction, and never goes as planned.

"I won't be teaching in my classroom face to face any longer," she said.

Funk intended to tell her 6th graders in person that after 29 years, this would be her last as a teacher, but that version of the story faded away Thursday.

"Continuing our effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, I am ordering public schools to remain closed through the end of the year," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Thursday.

Funk did not expect that twist. In fact, she turned in her letter of resignation right before spring break, weeks before Parson's announcement.

Mrs. Funk had no idea that March 12 would be the last day she taught students sitting in her classroom.

"The thing I'm going to miss most is my kiddos," she said. "It is still going to be difficult May 22, not to say goodbye."

It feels like a page has been ripped out of a story that started nearly three decades earlier.

"August 1991, when I became a Bolivar Liberator," Funk said.

Funk was hired right out of college to teach sixth grade at Bolivar Middle School. Year to year, the characters, the students she taught, may have changed, but the setting never did.

"There are not many teachers out there that can say that when they retire, they have been in the same position their entire teaching career," she said.

This chapter of her life is ending in a way Funk would love to rewrite, but she's come to accept it, putting her trust in an author who's been known to work in mysterious ways.

"There's a little bit of fear of the unknown. Where's my life's going to take me? I'm just laying that in the Lord's hands to use me how He needs me," she said.

Mrs. Funk will spend the rest of this school year teaching online and packing food hand-outs for student. She might say her goodbyes when students are back in school this fall.