Retreat for Veterans, first responders in Ozark County holds grand opening

Veterans and first responders now have a new retreat camp to call home in Ozark County.

"If you've taken an oath to protect American lives, this camp is for you," Ace Baker of Warriors2US told KY3.

Warriors2US - a non-profit organization nestled on 183 acres in Hardenville, Missouri - held it's grand opening Saturday, after two years of construction.

The goal is to offer a safe place for military and first responders to come to bond, hunt, fish, hike, learn life skills and so much more.

"There will always be something happening here, so that people have something to do; learn a trade, have fellowship, learn from others as well as teach us," founder and president Donna Nasr added.

Each day 22 veterans commit suicide in the U.S: Warriors2US will serve as a home and resource for veterans who have no one else to talk to.

"This camp is a great start for somebody that's going to come home in the transition and we can get them into the right direction and the right contacts for their future," Army Veteran Larry Pferschy said.

Guests can stay for up to one week for free.

But aside from the outdoor fun, the retreat will look to improve the quality of life for anyone who stays.

"Teach classes on how to reintegrate into society, write resumes that translate your military career into the civilian world, Baker explained. We're going to teach tactical shooting courses, we're going to teach survival wilderness courses, we're going to come together with people that you've never met, that you realize have similar stories and situations to ours."

Names of those who have helped the camp get to this point, were nailed to the barracks wall Saturday.

And that's just the beginning for the retreat.

Eventually cabins, a gun range, ATV trails, a chapel and more will be built and added on to the camp.

"If you think you are alone, if you think you have feelings or that you're in a situation that your by yourself and people can't relate to you, come to the Warriors2US camp and I'm going to show you there's a bunch of people that will support you and contribute to your well-being," Baker exclaimed.

The retreat is located at:

404 County Road 519A

Hardenville, Missouri

Call (321) 750-3662 or visit warriors2us.com if you would like to stay or donate to the retreat.