Richland R-IV School District among first in Ozarks to close amid Coronavirus spread

The Richland R-IV School District is among the first in the Ozarks region to announce a closure amid the spread of Coronavirus.

Brian Lee, the district's superintendent, released the following statement on the district's website:

"After continued discussion and research we have decided to extend Spring Break for another week through March 22 for the safety of everyone in our distinct."

As of Sunday, state officials have confirmed five cases of Coronavirus in Missouri, including two in Greene County.

This is a developing story. For the latest list of Coronavirus-related closures in the Ozarks, click here.