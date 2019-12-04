Road construction in east Springfield, Mo. pushed back until January

Road construction in east Springfield has had people driving through neighborhoods or even neighbor's yards to get to their driveways.

The construction blocking off Cherry Street between Oak Grove and Barnes was scheduled to be finished the first week of November.

When construction began back in May, homeowners like Zach Reeves had to find an alternate route home.

"I have to drive either through the neighborhood and then out on to Barnes and then back on to Cherry or I just take the neighborhood back and hit Grand and take Grand," Reeves said.

Springfield Public Works Department representative Martin Gugel said AT&T power lines weren't relocated as far away as they needed to be and getting them moved a second time held the project up.

"AT&T did a great job partnering to try to get out there as quickly as they could to relocate to a proper distance but that took time and essentially what happened was it put us behind schedule in the project," he said.

Gugel said the road work could now stretch into January.

"This time of year there's only certain temperatures that we can put asphalt down," he said. "We're starting to get into those colder weather temperatures and that's going to really dictate how much paving we can do."

Reeve's isn't as optimistic about the end-date.

"Well, I don't believe it," he said. "My guess is March or maybe May, probably May.."

Gugel said contractors are doing what they can to make up for lost time.

"We're asking for a little more patience as we get through," he said. "We know it's an inconvenience, we know folks travel that corridor, but when its done the improvements will be appreciated."

Once construction is over, the road will have an extra turning lane and more sidewalk space.

Homeowners living near the entrance of the roadwork told KY3 it hasn't been as frustrating for them because they still have access to their driveways.

