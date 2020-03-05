Customers without water service after water main break on Lone Pine Avenue

Crews working on repairs after a water main break Thursday afternoon, leaving nearly a dozen customers without water service.

The water main break caused significant flooding Thursday afternoon along Lone Pine Avenue in Springfield near the village of Galloway. Water has receded along the road, but Lone Pine will be shut down for a few hours as crews work on repairs.

Springfield City Utilities officials say a contractor, working for another company, was digging to put in a fiber optic line and hit an 8-inch water main.

It happened near Republic Road and Lone Pine, which led to a water main break and flooding along Lone Pine Avenue.

Springfield City Utilities will continue to investigate. As of Thursday afternoon, nearly a dozen customers are without water. City Utilities might consider a voluntary boil order after the main is fixed.

We will update as more information becomes available. KY3 captured a Facebook Live that showed some damage along the road: