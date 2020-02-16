Rogersville native serves with helicopter squadron in San Diego

Petty Officer 3rd Class Destine Howe, a native of Rogersville, Missouri, joined the Navy to carry on a tradition she saw in her father's service in the Navy.

Now, four years later, Howe serves with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, working with one of the Navy’s most advanced helicopters at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego.

Howe is an aviation structural mechanic who is responsible for working on the hydraulics, landing gears and outer shell of the helicopter.

“I like knowing that I make a difference, even if it's something small like fixing a seat,” said Howe.

Howe is a 2015 Logan-Rogersville High School graduate.

For Howe, serving in the Navy is a tradition passed down from generations and one Howe hopes to continue.

“My father was in the Navy,” said Howe. “He was responsible for electronics on jet aircraft, and I'm responsible for structural mechanics on helicopters.”

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Howe, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.

