Starting Monday morning, the city of Rolla, Missouri, is closing City Hall and other city facilities to the public for walk-in services.

That said, all offices will still be operational. This comes as part of an effort to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The city is asking that people who have business to call or send an e-mail.

Also citizens can pay bills, submit applications and make deposits at the Rolla Utilities drop boxes on Elm and 9th Street.