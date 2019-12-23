Rolla police investigate infant death

The Rolla Police Department says it is investigating a child's death.

Phelps Health EMS responded to a unresponsive infant in the 1900 block of Forum Drive on Sat., Dec. 21 just before noon.

Police say the 22-month old was unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Rolla Police Department’s Division of Criminal Investigations Unit and the Phelps County Coroner’s Office have initiated an investigation into this matter to attempt to establish a cause of death. An autopsy is pending at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Detective Adam Meyer with Rolla Police Department’s Division of Criminal Investigations Unit at (573) 308-1213. You can also remain anonymous by calling the Rolla Police Department’s Confidential Tip Line at (573) 364-0111.