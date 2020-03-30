Roofers keeping busy after hail storm in the Ozarks

A hail storm in the Ozarks is keeping roofers busy. Tennis ball-sized hail fell throughout the Ozarks Friday afternoon.

At Dale's Roofing, calls have picked up, with customers asking them to check for damage. Staff say they've heard of reports in the Springfield area of 1 1/2 inch hail, which is larger than a quarter. Jeff Elam of Dale's Roofing says from the ground, it's very hard to tell if you have damage. And he wouldn't recommend climbing on the roof yourself.

Elam says if you are in an area that recieved rather large hail and have an older roof, he recommends you get it checked.

"On older roofs, that could definitely knock some of the granules off, cause some bare spots, cause some indentions, so over time, it's going to lead to premature failure of the shingle," said Elam.

Elam says, because of the coronavirus pandemic, they are doing their best to only stay on the outside of houses and communicate with homeowners over the phone and through email. They are an essential business, so are able to repair roofs right now, even during the stay-at-home order.

