Rountree neighborhood demolition of old homes for student housing draws mixed feelings

Listening to residents who make the Rountree neighborhood their home in central Springfield leaves you feeling like it's been frozen in time from the early 1900's when many of the houses were built.

"It's made up of great people with a really close-knit atmosphere and really cool architecture," explained Mike Brothers, the secretary for the Rountree Neighborhood Association. "Increasingly it's turning into a real hip little business district with restaurants, shops and a brewery."

"It's an all-inclusive neighborhood with all demographics from all walks of life," added Bo Barks, a Rountree resident. "It's an artistic neighborhood. My house was built in 1900. People who live in Rountree want to live in a hundred year-old house and want to live around the college students."

Rountree borders Missouri State University to the west, Glenstone Avenue to the east, Catalpa Street to the south, and Cherry Street to the north.

This week though demolition is scheduled to begin on four of the neighborhood's old homes in an area along Cherry Street to put in more student housing in an area that already has plenty of college apartments around it.

The Rountree Neighborhood Association has taken a neutral stance on the project but they are lamenting the loss of the historic structures, including one at 524 South Kickapoo Avenue that has stucco siding with a steeply-pitched roof and overhangs, a style made popular in 19th century England.

"This house is a Tudor Revival and it's unique architecture for Rountree," explained Laurel Bryant, the president of the Rountree Neighborhood Association. "It is hard to lose the fabric of the historic stock in your neighborhood."

While the neighborhood association isn't against the changing times and progress, they are concerned about retaining the neighborhood's cozy feel and how new developments will affect it.

The Austin, Texas developer is putting in 14 cottage-style homes instead of the more traditional student housing but neighbors like Barks, with his classic-style home just across the street from the new project, hates to see the historic homes being replaced.

"I stand here and all I see is student housing all around, he said as he turned to take in the view around his home. "I see11 free-standing college apartments and not one residential home."

"I think if you get any one group of people, say students, that are heavily dense in one population, it's not going to be as attractive for other people to live there," Bryant said. "So we would have liked to have seen maybe some senior housing, maybe some young professionals."

There are other projects in the neighborhood as well. They include new businesses like a florist and a live music and bar venue at Cherry and Pickwick, a new Baptist Student Union at Missouri State and a pocket neighborhood where Freemont meets Cherry.

"We just have to acknowledge that change is a reality," Brothers said. "So we have to be engaged in order to make sure that whatever change comes about is the kind of change we can all get behind."

Having recently completed a three-year strategic plan of their own for what they want Rountree to be in the future, the neighborhood association feels they are winning some battles to have their say in the changes but Bryant points out, "There are some losses too and this house (the Tudor Revival structure on Kickapoo) is a big one. There will be a lot of people said to see it go."

The new student housing project is expected to be finished in August of next year.