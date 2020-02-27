Royal Oak whistleblower speaks out about conditions inside Summersville, Mo. plant

Tonight, we're hearing from the whistleblower who pointed out safety and health hazards inside an Ozarks charcoal plant.​ That call, led to federal fines against two Royal Oak plants, one in Branson the other in Summersville.

​Michael Deere talked to the now former worker about the dangerous things he says he witnessed.

"I called OSHA the second week of August and they told me they would be in within seven to ten working days to check the plant out. The day that OSHA walked on to company property, they fired me then and there," Leland Mays told KY3.

For 10 years, Leland Mays was the head of maintenance at Royal Oak is Sumersville.

He says the past three to four years, production and profit were put well ahead of employee health and safety.

"The safety issues with wiring, guards not being on sprockets and chains, no belt guards. The dust was unreal, Mays said. The dust was the main factor about all this because two hours into the job and you could not breathe."

Mays says he offered to repair or build equipment to improve safety but was always denied by plant management.

Taking his concerns to corporate didn't help either.

He says called the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to protect fellow employees.

"I mean it could've been worse, Mays added. Someone could have been electrocuted and died or caught in the auger like the gentleman in Branson did. But whenever they knew I was complaining about all that, management and all that really started making it rough on me at the job."

OSHA cited the Branson facility for 19 serious violations and the Summersville facility for 10 of its own.

In a statement, Royal Oak says in part, "Royal Oak is serious about protecting its employees and has been working cooperatively with OSHA. While Royal Oak may disagree with some of the cited items, we have used this process to improve safety further."

The company says it is reviewing the citations to determine whether it will challenge some or all of the alleged violations.

While happy OSHA did its part, Mays hopes Royal Oak takes the citations seriously and improves safety in its plants.

"I hope they do. I hope this is an eye-opener for them," Mays exclaimed.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before an independent commission.