Royals' Salvador Perez, two Cardinals test positive for COVID-19

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 file photo, Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez bats against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game in Minneapolis. Kansas City Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez damaged the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, raising the possibility the 2015 World Series MVP may need Tommy John surgery and miss the season. Perez was hurt during a workout on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By  | 
Posted:

(KY3/KSPR) -- Kansas City Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez and two players from the St. Louis Cardinals have tested positive for COVID-19.

Cardinals players Ricardo Sánchez and Génesis Cabrera also tested positive.

Both announcements came Saturday afternoon via the team's Twitter pages:

Perez says he is asymptomatic and the Royals say he’s in good spirits. The Cardinals say more tests are pending and the team will know more tomorrow.

The Royals and Cardinals returned to practices earlier in the week as Major League Baseball aims to start the 2020 season in late July.

On Friday, it was announced that 31 MLB players and seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during intake for the resumption of training, a rate of 1.2%.

 