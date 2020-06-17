Rural areas seeing spike in COVID-19 cases; Howell County now up to 30

Cases of COVID-19 are beginning to spike in rural parts of the state.

Nearly one-third of all new cases in Missouri are coming from rural areas.

Howell County had its first case of the virus on March 27th. By April 15th, there were five cases. The sixth case didn't pop up until May 26th. But since then, two dozen people have tested positive for the virus. Health officials say we aren't in the clear yet.

Wednesday, Howell County reported its 29th and 30th cases of the virus.

Heath department Administrator Chris Gilliam tells KY3 that all of the recent cases have been traced back to the Mountain View area where last month, two employees at the Signal gas station tested positive.

There are 19 active cases in the county - all either with mild or no symptoms and none have been hospitalized.

Phil Wages, owner of Wages Brewing Company, finds comfort in knowing the cases have been traceable.

"It makes me feel a little more comfortable but it also makes me worry that people will stop taking it so seriously, Wages told KY3. I don't want to ask that everybody be anxious all the time, but keep doing the things we're supposed to do and I think we should mostly be okay."

Even though the state entered phase two of its recovery this week and lifted occupancy restrictions, Wages isn't rushing to pack his brewery.

He's still doing curbside pickup and for the past few weeks he's allowed live music outside where people can enjoy food and beverages on the front patio.

"I understand that there is a real desire to be inside, especially as the temperatures warming up and all that. So we've been working on getting our taproom to some sort of open capacity. Just this week we had some Plexiglas installed," Wages added.

He says it could be two weeks before he opens the taproom where tables will be socially distanced.

Even then, he'll take every precaution he can to keep his family and customers safe.

"I kind of feel like I need to treat this as the new normal and I really don't expect to change anything else unless there is a major upsurge in untraceable contact, or I just feel like my family might be at risk, then I might pull back, but I don't see getting back to normal anytime soon."

More than 1,600 people have been tested in Howell County with just 30 positives.

71 tests are still pending.