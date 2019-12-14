Rural recovery program celebrates first graduate

A local recovery resource is teaching men to live better lives, with lessons in faith and finances. Freeway Ministries celebrated the first graduate from its discipleship program Saturday night.

"A year ago, I would've never thought that this would happen," said 23-year-old Morgan Melton.

Last year, Melton was sitting in the Christian County Jail, facing ten years in prison for armed robbery and tampering with a motor vehicle.

"I didn't really have any hope. I mean, you have a lot of thoughts going through your head when you think you're going to prison," Melton said.

Melton said he was strung out, a scammer struggling with addiction.

"I had money. Then I'd blow it all on drugs. I would go out and commit crimes to get more money to get more drugs. It's just a bad cycle to be in," he said.

Then a judge gave him a second chance, allowing him to enter a new recovery program in Ash Grove through Freeway Ministries.

"It's completely changed my life that someone would care that much about me, that didn't even know me," Melton said.

Pastor Ike Porter said Freeway Ministries started having weekly services at First Baptist Church in Ash Grove in January 2018.

In September of that year, the ministry bought 15 acres for a discipleship program.

"If we can invest, inflict or help just one life, that’s one less life that could overdose, and die because of drugs or lose their children," Porter said. "It’s reckless out there and we get to be a part of helping that, clean that up in our community."

Porter said the year-long discipleship program offers housing and lessons in life, helping men get clean and teaching them to be productive members of society.

"What they used to do, chasing the drugs, now they chase Jesus and they see how they can affect lives," he said.

Porter said the men are driven to be involved in church services, devotions, community outreach and finance classes. He said recovery resources like Freeway are lacking in rural communities.

"All these areas out here where men and women don't know where to do, don't know how to do this thing," he said. "We point them in that direction and so at Freeway, we can point people to Jesus."

Saturday, Melton became the first man to graduate from the Freeway Ministries' Ash Grove program. He's got a house, a job, a mended family and a story to tell.

"God is real and radically changed my life," he said. "It can definitely happen to anybody."

He's now facing a future, with a new life in faith.

"I'm like a free man again," Melton said.

Freeway Ministries meets at First Baptist Church on Saturdays at 6:00 p.m.

