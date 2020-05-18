Ryan Seacrest “did not have any kind of stroke,” rep says

Don’t worry, America. Ryan Seacrest is just fine.

That’s what his rep says after some fans speculated that he had a stroke on Sunday night’s “American Idol” finale.

“Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night,” a rep for Seacrest told CNN.

Seacrest was hosting the show from home. At one point, his right eye appeared enlarged and he seemed to slur his speech.

Though he was back to normal by the end of the show, fans worried that he may have had a medical emergency.

Those fears were amplified when he failed to appear on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” Monday morning.

According to his rep, Seacrest is adjusting to the stress of putting on live shows from and he took “a well-deserved day off.”

