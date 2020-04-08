SBA economic disaster loans under fire for slow response

While stores like Walmart and Lowe's are still busy in Republic, a nearby shopping center's empty parking lot represents the other side of the coronavirus crisis...a tanning salon and hair salon closed as non-essential businesses.

But Colton Huff, whose wife Shannon owns the Cutting Room hair salon, was encouraged when he found out about the Small Business Administration's Economic Injury Disaster Loan.

"We were excited as small business owners because it allows us to apply for this loan and request up to $10,000 in a grant cash-advance and it was to be deposited within three days," explained Huff, who owns other small businesses as well. "That just sounds like a dream scenario for many businesses in town."

But so far it's been anything but a dream.

While another type of SBA loan we told you about earlier this week, the Paycheck Protection Program, has doled out 178,000 loans totaling $50 billion so far, the SBA's $10 billion worth of disaster loans that were supposed to be delivered in three days are missing in action with none apparently handed out.

Huff is one of many business owners along with lawmakers who are wondering what's going on. As with other state and federal efforts to help those economically affected by the coronavirus, the Small Business Administration apparently doesn't have the resources to react to the massive crush of applications coming in.

But for those needing the money the need is dire.

"Unless we get this money ASAP we're weeks away from businesses failing and going bankrupt," Huff said.

As to why one type of loan takes longer than the other? It comes down to the source of the funding.

"The Economic Injury Disaster Loans take longer," explained Matt Morrow, the President of the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce when he spoke at a televised town hall meeting Monday night. "They're directly through the SBA. The PPP (Paycheck Protection Program loans you should be able to use your own bank. You should be able to process that pretty quickly."

In a tweet on Tuesday U.S. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri was among the many calling on the SBA to get its act together.

"Numerous small businesses from MO are STILL waiting a week or more after applying," the tweet stated. "SBA, time to deliver."

Huff's frustration continues to grow.

"Frankly it seems like the millionaires and all the big corporations are the ones that always get this money," he said. "And so this time around we thought, 'Finally a stimulus plan that will work for small businesses.' Unfortunately it seems like it's going down the same path. The small businesses won't get help and the rich get richer."

The SBA has since changed the time-frame for getting loan money from 3-days to more than a week. The application also doesn't provide a way to request a specific amount of money so unfortunately for business owners and their employees, there's still a lot to be worked out.

"They need to get it in gear," Huff said of the SBA. "The President's done his job, Congress has done their job. It's now the SBA's turn to do their job, release the money to the businesses right away."

