SCARY FORECAST: Where to trick-or-treat indoors during cold temperatures

The forecast for Halloween is looking chilly, with highs in the 30's.

Pastor David Lindell said James River Church is expecting more than 20,000 people at its annual October 31st Party.

"We're prepared for lots and lots of candy," Lindell said.

Lindell says the free event will happen at all four campuses from 6 to 9 p.m. The church has two campuses in Springfield, one in Ozark and one in Joplin.

Visitors can expect indoor games, live performances and pictures with princesses and superheroes.

"It's all about pointing people to Jesus and helping people experience the love of Christ as we share the love of Christ. That's why we exist as a church, that's why this event happens," Lindell said.

CoxHealth will have its Trunk or Treat in both Springfield and Branson.

"It's all indoors, it's all in one place. You get to come in, get out of the elements and have fun with your kids," said Kaitlyn McConnell, spokesperson for CoxHealth.

McConnell said more than 30 departments are setting up booths this year to hand out free candy. Trunk or Treat will run from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Meyer Orthopedic & Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield. The same event at Cox Medical Center Branson lasts from 5 to 7 p.m.

McConnell said there will be a new element this year. She said children with mobility concerns can come from 4 to 5 p.m. There will also be treats for kids with food allergies.

Bass Pro Shops is celebrating the Great Pumpkin all week leading up to the big day.

On Wednesday, the day before Halloween, kids can get a free picture at a photo booth and do free crafts from 5 to 7 p.m.

On Halloween, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., there will still be free pictures and crafts, as well as trick-or-treating around the store. Assistant General Manager Pete Duchrow said there will also be a costume parade and contest.

"This store is kind of like candy for them anyways. Any time they can get in here and we can have fun with them, we love it," Duchrow said.

Duchrow said the store has tripled its candy supply, expecting more visitors who are dreading the cold.

"If it's nasty outside, no one really enjoys going house to house, when you can be in a nice warm environment, see kind of cool and fun stuff. This is going to be the place to be," Duchrow said.

Ridgecrest Baptist Church is still deciding whether to move its Halloween Trunk or Treat event inside.

Grace Church will have two inflatables outside for a Trunk or Treat, but the rest of the activities will be inside. It will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Destiny Church in Republic is also moving its Trunk or Treat indoors. It runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

