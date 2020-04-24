SCAVENGER HUNT WORKOUT: Bringing P.E. class to kids at home

This morning we're bringing you another P.E. class for kids so they can burn off some energy during quarantine life. Achieving Your Best trainer, Jessica Jones, put together a scavenger hunt workout. You can do it at home by putting notes around the house with exercises written on them.

Here's a list of exercises Jessica put together:

Scavenger Hunt Workout

2 laps around the house/gym

5 stair runs/ 1 minute of high knees

15 tuck jumps

20 vertical jumps

Bear crawl (make a fun obstacle course) or do it for 2 minutes

10 push-ups

20 sit-ups

6 inchworms

15 squats

30 jumping jacks

If it's nice outside, you can put the notes outside or around the yard. Jessica says it's important for kids to be active between 30 to 60 minutes a day if possible. Break up the time if you need to do that. You can mix it up, but try to get them doing something everyday.